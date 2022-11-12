Needham & Company LLC Cuts AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Price Target to $3.00

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADTH. JMP Securities cut their target price on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered AdTheorent from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on AdTheorent to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdTheorent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.63.
AdTheorent Price Performance
ADTH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 84,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,235. The stock has a market cap of $184.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.01. AdTheorent has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdTheorent
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AdTheorent by 282.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in AdTheorent during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in AdTheorent during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in AdTheorent by 193.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 225,939 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AdTheorent by 359.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AdTheorent Company Profile
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdTheorent (ADTH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.