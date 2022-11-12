Needham & Company LLC Cuts AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Price Target to $3.00

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADTH. JMP Securities cut their target price on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered AdTheorent from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on AdTheorent to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdTheorent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.63.

AdTheorent Price Performance

ADTH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 84,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,235. The stock has a market cap of $184.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.01. AdTheorent has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdTheorent

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AdTheorent will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AdTheorent by 282.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in AdTheorent during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in AdTheorent during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in AdTheorent by 193.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 225,939 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AdTheorent by 359.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

