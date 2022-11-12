New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Down 23.7% in October

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,733. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $757.33 million, a PE ratio of -22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.60.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

