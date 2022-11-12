New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Trading 1.7% Higher

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.38). 12 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.36).

New Star Investment Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £85.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.27.

New Star Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. New Star Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 5.19%.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

