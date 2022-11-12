Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nippon Steel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NPSCY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.67. 13,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,602. Nippon Steel has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.16 billion during the quarter.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.