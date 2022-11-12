Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Up 68.0% in October

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the October 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nissan Motor Stock Performance

Nissan Motor stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.14. 134,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,467. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

