Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 24.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 4.7% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Up 0.6 %

NDSN stock opened at $236.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

