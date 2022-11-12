Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a growth of 226.6% from the October 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NAD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 953,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,278. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $16.12.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 134,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 107,284 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

