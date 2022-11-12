NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,772,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.77 on Friday, reaching $163.27. 65,548,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,077,568. The company has a market cap of $406.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

