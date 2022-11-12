Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops One Day Volume of $18.58 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $234.57 million and $18.58 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,258.24 or 0.07483458 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00032977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00078762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00065394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00012086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022663 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

