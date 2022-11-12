Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Lowered to C$16.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$16.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Obsidian Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy Trading Up 7.1 %

TSE OBE opened at C$11.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.08. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$3.98 and a one year high of C$15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$921.68 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director Stephen Loukas bought 5,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,310 shares in the company, valued at C$9,060,255.92. In other news, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total value of C$47,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$224,413.05. Also, Director Stephen Loukas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 796,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,060,255.92. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $139,507.

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.