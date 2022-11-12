Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Lowered to C$16.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$16.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Obsidian Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.
Obsidian Energy Trading Up 7.1 %
TSE OBE opened at C$11.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.08. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$3.98 and a one year high of C$15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$921.68 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Insider Activity at Obsidian Energy
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.