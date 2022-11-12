OmniaVerse Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $397,980.57 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

