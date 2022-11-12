Oppenheimer Cuts EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target to $14.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 13.29.

NASDAQ EVCM traded down 1.35 on Friday, reaching 6.95. 1,030,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,346. EverCommerce has a one year low of 6.01 and a one year high of 20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,719,931.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 603.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after buying an additional 2,139,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 320.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter worth $2,153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

