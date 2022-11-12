Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 157,452 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Optiver Holding B.V. cut its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 157,452 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 720,774 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,511,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $4,569,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 369,309 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Price Performance

EURN opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Euronav Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Further Reading

