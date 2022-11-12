OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OraSure Technologies

Institutional Trading of OraSure Technologies

In other news, Director Ronny B. Lancaster bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

