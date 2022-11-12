Orchid (OXT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.52 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. Orchid has a market cap of $57.75 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,880.37 or 0.99974811 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008913 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00038863 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021958 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00247596 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08396385 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $3,510,083.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

