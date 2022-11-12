O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 178,046 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 0.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,155,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after acquiring an additional 536,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after acquiring an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,818 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,953. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $28.25 on Friday, reaching $815.60. The company had a trading volume of 652,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,276. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $848.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $745.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $688.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

