Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oriental Land Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OLCLY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. Oriental Land has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 115.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oriental Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Featured Stories

