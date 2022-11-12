Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $457.00 million-$463.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $461.46 million.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
OFIX stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 239,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,749. The firm has a market cap of $356.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
