Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $457.00 million-$463.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $461.46 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 2.9 %

OFIX stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 239,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,749. The firm has a market cap of $356.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 76.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 56.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 27.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.