Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 0.5 %
OXBR opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
