Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.69 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.69 billion-$13.69 billion.
Pan Pacific International Stock Down 1.4 %
DQJCY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.
About Pan Pacific International
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan Pacific International (DQJCY)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.