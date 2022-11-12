Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.69 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.69 billion-$13.69 billion.

Pan Pacific International Stock Down 1.4 %

DQJCY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

