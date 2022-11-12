Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 346,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,857. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.29). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Panbela Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Rating ) by 46,589.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.47% of Panbela Therapeutics worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

Featured Articles

