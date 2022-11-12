Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Panbela Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PBLA remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 346,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,857. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.40.
Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.29). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.