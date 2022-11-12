Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Short Interest Update

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAO. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,029,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition alerts:

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.18.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

Featured Articles

