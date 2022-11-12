PAX Gold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $171.52 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $564.96 million and $171.52 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for $1,737.22 or 0.10288774 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00590685 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.60 or 0.30767826 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

