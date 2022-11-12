PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 2.5 %

PED stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.24. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 10.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

See Also

