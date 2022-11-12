Persistence (XPRT) Price Down 30.5% Over Last 7 Days

Persistence (XPRT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Persistence has a market cap of $80.58 million and approximately $299,637.34 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003607 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002618 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.
About Persistence
Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 154,915,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,215,674 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Persistence
