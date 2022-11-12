Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,259,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 454,890 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 3.22% of Five9 worth $205,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,139,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $114,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,755.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,790. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five9 Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Bank of America cut their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $167.90.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.