Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 153,324 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 153,324 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Seagen were worth $192,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Seagen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,088 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Seagen by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,778,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after acquiring an additional 362,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Seagen by 907.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 190,697 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGEN stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,988,368. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.18.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

