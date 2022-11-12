Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 273,127 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273,127 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $165,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $104.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 474.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $153.76.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

