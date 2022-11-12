Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Down 30.5% in October

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the October 15th total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Planet 13 Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PLNHF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 286,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,045. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Planet 13 has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.70.
About Planet 13
