Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $35.27.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.