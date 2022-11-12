Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Short Interest Up 230.5% in October

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,300 shares, a growth of 230.5% from the October 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 264.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance

PWZYF stock remained flat at 4.99 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.93. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a fifty-two week low of 4.99 and a fifty-two week high of 10.36.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

