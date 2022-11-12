Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRIM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Primoris Services stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. 163,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,946. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.51 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 568.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

