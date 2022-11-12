Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRIM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.
Primoris Services Price Performance
Primoris Services stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. 163,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,946. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Trading of Primoris Services
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 568.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
