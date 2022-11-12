Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,217,612 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217,612 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.29% of Regency Centers worth $438,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,169,000 after acquiring an additional 317,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,644,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,978,000 after acquiring an additional 121,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,529,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,407 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Regency Centers to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. 634,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

