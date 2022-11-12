Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 381,282 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,282 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.83% of Extra Space Storage worth $875,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Extra Space Storage Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,621. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.78 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $202.11.
Extra Space Storage Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
