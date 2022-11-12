Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 309,569 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of STORE Capital worth $401,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 29.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. 2,170,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,568. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.95.

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STOR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.