Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,087,561 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,281,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $521,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after buying an additional 119,599 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.32. 18,972,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,904,235. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

