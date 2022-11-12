ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

ProAssurance stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.93. 540,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,936. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. ProAssurance had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ProAssurance by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

