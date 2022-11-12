ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
ProAssurance Stock Performance
ProAssurance stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.93. 540,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,936. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89.
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. ProAssurance had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.
