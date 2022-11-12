Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 703 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,929,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790,800 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,519,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,006,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

