Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 3.5% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.32. The stock had a trading volume of 513,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,685. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average is $122.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
