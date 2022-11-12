Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 3.5% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.32. The stock had a trading volume of 513,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,685. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average is $122.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.