Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $458,000 Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.56. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

