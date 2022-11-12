Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases 12,000 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 53.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Huntsman by 6.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Huntsman by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 94,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.