Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Raises Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Herc were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Herc by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $196.51.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

