Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 814 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 126.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 63.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $345.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.79. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $448.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

