Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Pure Cycle Price Performance

Pure Cycle stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. 92,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,079. The company has a market cap of $204.32 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 13.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 97,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pure Cycle by 27.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 123.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.