Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Pure Cycle Price Performance

NASDAQ PCYO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 92,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,079. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $204.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.91. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 653.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pure Cycle by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

