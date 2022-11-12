Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after buying an additional 118,720 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.10. 8,480,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

