Qtron Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.49. 6,911,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,768. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

