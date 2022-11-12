QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.20-$13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.35. The company had a trading volume of 868,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,475. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.62. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

About QuidelOrtho

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 104.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 60.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 77.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

