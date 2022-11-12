Radix Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $238.98 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radix has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $238.98 million and approximately $699,761.93 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,728,984,941 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

