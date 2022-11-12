Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.00 million-$75.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.98 million.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.
RDWR stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,142. Radware has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $969.26 million, a PE ratio of -535.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 158.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81.
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
