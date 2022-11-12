Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.00 million-$75.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.98 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware Stock Down 2.1 %

RDWR stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,142. Radware has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $969.26 million, a PE ratio of -535.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 158.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

About Radware

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Radware by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 23,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Radware by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 43,184 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Radware by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 110,495 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.